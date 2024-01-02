Russia Intensifies Attacks in Ukraine, Kyiv Hit in Early-Morning Missile Strikes

Russia launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday, including the capital Kyiv, in a significant escalation of the war following Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. The attacks, which began in the early hours of the morning, killed at least two people and injured more than 50, marking a grim start to 2024.

In Kyiv, explosions were heard across the city center, shaking buildings and triggering air raid sirens for nearly four hours. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko confirmed one fatality and 20 injuries in the capital, with missiles causing fires in a supermarket, residential buildings, and a market. Debris from downed missiles struck several districts, damaging civilian infrastructure and causing power outages in some areas.

The eastern city of Kharkiv also faced heavy bombardment, with at least four strikes hitting multi-storey buildings and civilian infrastructure in the center. One woman was killed and 41 injured in these attacks, according to the head of the city's military administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

Tuesday's attacks came after a sharp escalation in the war in recent days. Just one day prior, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retaliation for a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, which Moscow called a "terrorist act." Additionally, Russia had launched drone strikes against Ukrainian cities on New Year's Eve.

The renewed offensive raises concerns about the future trajectory of the war and the continued suffering of Ukrainian civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking assurances from its international allies that military aid will continue, particularly with Republicans in the US Congress currently blocking new aid packages.

The international community has largely condemned Russia's actions, with US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink characterizing the Kyiv attacks as "urgent and critical" evidence of the need for continued support for Ukraine.