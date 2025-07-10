Russia open to Ukraine talks, awaits Kyiv's signal as battlefield shifts

Moscow [Russia], July 10 : Russia remains open to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict but awaits signals from Kiev to resume direct negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to a report by RT.

Addressing a routine press briefing, he noted the ground situation is evolving rapidly amid Ukraine's hesitation to commit to a third round of talks.

"We should wait for some signals from the Kiev regime, who should say whether they want to hold a third round of direct talks or not," Peskov said, as quoted by RT. "We have repeatedly said that we would prefer achieving our goals through peaceful political-diplomatic means."

Peskov also warned that "as long as this outcome is impossible, the special military operation continues, and realities on the ground are changing every day," RT reported.

Two rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine were held earlier this year in Istanbul in mid-May and early June but a third round has yet to be scheduled, RT added.

Meanwhile, the United States has reportedly resumed weapons deliveries to Ukraine following a brief pause. US President Donald Trump, speaking on Tuesday, accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "throwing a lot of bullsh*t" at Washington remarks that the Kremlin described as rhetorical flourishes typical of the American leader, RT stated.

Trump has maintained interest in brokering a diplomatic solution to the conflict. According to RT, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tikhiy said in an interview this week that Kiev's willingness to return to direct talks with Moscow was partly influenced by a desire to avoid being blamed by Western allies for stalling Trump's peace efforts.

On the sidelines of the ASEAN forum in Malaysia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday. According to RT, the two top diplomats spoke for nearly an hour, discussing the situation in Ukraine and international military aid.

Rubio, while downplaying the recent pause in US arms support, urged European nations to increase their military contributions to Kiev. "One of the things that the Ukrainians need is more Patriot batteries," he said, referring to the long-range US-made air defense systems. "There are Patriot batteries available in multiple countries in Europe, yet no one wants to part with them."

According to RT, Rubio argued that countries genuinely prioritizing Ukraine's defense must be willing to supply equipment that is currently not in active use.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor