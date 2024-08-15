Russia orders mandatory evacuation in Kursk

Moscow, Aug 15 A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all residents of the Glushkovsky district in Russia's Kursk region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov announced on his official Telegram channel.

"The regional operational headquarters has decided to mandate the evacuation of the entire Glushkovsky district," Smirnov said on Wednesday.

The Glushkovsky district, which borders Ukraine, comprises two towns and 11 villages, Xinhua news agency reported.

This comes after an earlier announcement of a mandatory evacuation in the settlement of Glushkovo within the district.

Law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and volunteers from the Kursk Patriot Center will coordinate the evacuation process.

Russia repelled seven Ukrainian attacks in Kursk.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the attacks were repelled in the settlements of Martynovka, Borki and Korenevo over Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor