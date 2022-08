Russia publishes long list of Americans banned from entry

Moscow, May 22 The Russian Foreign Ministry has unveiled a long list of 963 US citizens, who are permanently barred from entering Russia, including previously named US President Joe Biden.

The blacklist was formed in response to constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States, the Ministry said on Saturday in a statement, adding that the hostile actions, which boomerang against Washington itself, will continue to receive a proper response.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that 26 Canadian nationals are permanently banned from entering Russia in retaliation to Ottawa's anti-Russian sanctions, including the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor