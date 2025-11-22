Russia ready to discuss new Ukraine peace plan in detail: Putin

Moscow, Nov 22 Russia is ready for a substantive discussion of the details of a new US-proposed 28-point peace plan on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin said Russia has received the plan through existing channels of communication with the US administration. It could form the basis of a final peace settlement, but the text has not been discussed with Russia in detail, he added.

Putin noted that Moscow is ready for "peace talks and peaceful resolution of problems," as well as "a substantive discussion of all the details of the proposed plan," Xinhua news agency reported.

Russia-Ukraine talks have stalled since the meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in August in the US state of Alaska.

Earlier Zelensky told Ukrainians that the country was facing some of the most difficult choices in its history.

Zelensky says pressure on his country to agree to a new 28-point peace plan brokered by the US is causing one of the most difficult moments in Ukraine's history.

He says Ukraine is now facing a choice between "losing its dignity or losing a key partner" - a reference to the United States.

The leaked 28-point plan - drawn up by the Trump administration - proposes that Ukraine: Hand over territory that is not occupied, and would also see Russia holding onto much of the Ukrainian territory that is under its occupation - Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk, hold elections within 100 days and reduce the size of its military and abandon hopes of joining NATO.

