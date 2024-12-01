Russia says 2 settlements captured in Donetsk region

Moscow, Dec 1 Russian forces took control of the settlements of Ilyinka and Petrovka in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Over the past night, Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 29 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Bryansk, Kaluga, Smolensk, and Kursk regions, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday on Telegram that more than 30 Russian attack drones were shot down overnight, adding that Russia used more than 500 guided aerial bombs, almost 660 attack drones and about 120 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week.

According to TASS calculations based on the Russian Defense Ministry's reports released Sunday, the Russian army captured 88 settlements in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kursk and Kharkov Regions in the fall of 2024.

