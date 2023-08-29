Russia says it scrambled jets to intercept 2 US drones near Crimea

Moscow [Russia], August 29 : The Russian Ministry of Defence said that Russia has dispatched two fighter jets to intercept two US drones that were flying over the Black Sea close to Crimea, which it has seized, Al Jazeera reported.

It said that the drones were gathering intelligence but soon left the area as the fighter jets were being deployed.

Meanwhile, in the course of the Monday’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Navy carried out a multi-launch precision strike that destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft armament and ammunition depot, according to Defence Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

"Last night, the Navy delivered a multiple-launch strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against an aircraft armament and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army," the spokesman said.

The goal of the strike was achieved. "The site was destroyed," the general stressed.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated during a visit to Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, that Ukraine vehemently opposes any grain import limitations imposed by neighbouring nations once the European Union limits lapse on September 15.

In their counteroffensive against Russian forces, Ukraine claims that its troops have liberated the town of Robotyne in the southeast and are now attempting to go even further south.

The community is located in the Zaporizhzhya area, 10 kilometres (6 miles) south of the front-line town of Orikhiv. It is near Tokmak, a significant road and rail hub that is under Russian control.

Head of International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi said that Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia region has increased the risk to Europe’s largest power plant, according to TASS.

“As you know, there is a counteroffensive going on now, which has been concentrated in the Zaporizhzhia region in recent days. I’m talking about the region, not the station itself. This, of course, increases the likelihood of an attack on the station or damage to it,” the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said at a Swedish Institute of International Affairs event.

According to Grossi, any incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would have an impact on neighbouring nations and all of Europe, TASS reported.

