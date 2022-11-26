"Russia stands with India": Envoy while paying tribute to 26/11 Mumbai attack victims

Russia stands together with India while remembering the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said on Saturday.

"Stand together with India in remembering the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. Russia remains firmly committed to the eradication of the terrorism menace around the globe," Alipov tweeted.

In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing at least 166 people and leaving 300 others wounded. Nariman House, a Chabad Lubavitch Jewish centre in Mumbai also known as the Chabad House, was taken over by two attackers and several residents were held, hostage.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said terrorism threatens humanity, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He also said those who planned and oversaw the attacks must be brought to justice.

"Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw these attacks must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last month, India hosted the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC).

After the CTC last month meeting, a Delhi Declaration was issued which underlined that terrorists' opportunity to access safe havens continues to be a significant concern and that all Member States must cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

The Declaration also recognized that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

During UNSC's special meeting, Jaishankar highlighted that the global threat of terrorism is growing and expanding despite the UNSC's best efforts to combat the "gravest threat to humanity".

"Terrorism remains the gravest threat to humanity. The UN Security Council in the past two decades has evolved an important architecture built primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime to combat this menace. This has effectively put the countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

