Russia, Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each: Russian Defence Ministry

Moscow, Oct 2 Russia and Ukraine exchanged 185 prisoners of war (POWs) each under an agreement reached during recent talks in Istanbul, the Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday.

In line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreement struck on July 23, 185 Russian servicemen have been repatriated from territory controlled by Kyiv. In return, the Russian side has released 185 Ukrainian POWs, said the ministry, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Additionally, 20 Russian civilians have been returned from areas under Kyiv's control, the ministry added.

The repatriated Russian servicemen and civilians are now in Belarus, receiving medical and psychological support, before being transported to Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation, it noted.

Earlier in August, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 146 prisoners, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Ukraine also returned eight residents of Russia's Kursk region. The area was briefly seized by Ukraine in a surprise attack in August 2024, before Russian forces recaptured it earlier this year.

The United Arab Emirates mediated the exchange.

The third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on July 23. After the talks, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said both sides had agreed to exchange at least 1,200 prisoners each.

In July, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of conflict as delegations of the two countries held their third round of direct talks in the Turkish city.

The swap was conducted in accordance with the agreements both sides reached during their last talks on June 2 in Istanbul, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct talks on May 16 and June 2 in Istanbul.

During the second round, they agreed on an "all-for-all" exchange of seriously ill and wounded prisoners, and soldiers under the age of 25, as well as the transfer of the bodies of fallen soldiers.

