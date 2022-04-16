Russia-Ukraine war: Darnytsky district in Kyiv hit by Russian shelling

Russia has targeted Kyiv's Darnytsky as explosions were reported in the district on Thursday, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Darnytsky district in Kyiv hit by Russian shelling. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, explosions were reported in Darnytsky district in the morning of April 16. There is no information on casualties yet," The Kyiv Independent tweeted.

Earlier, Russia will increase missile strikes on sites in Kyiv in response to any terror attacks or sabotage acts on its soil, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday, as reported by Russian media.

On February 24, Russia declared a war on Ukraine, invading the country, much to the shock of the West. Russia even warned the US of "unpredictable consequences" if they continued to supply military weapons to Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor