Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student killed in shelling in Kharkiv

An Indian student was killed on Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city that is being pounded by heavy shelling by Russian forces.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was in touch with the student's family. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

News of the student’s death came within hour of the Indian embassy in Ukraine asking its citizens to urgently leave capital Kyiv “urgently today”. “Advisory to Indians in Kyiv- All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available (sic),” a statement from the embassy read. The Ukrainian presidential advisor said Russian troops are trying to lay siege to the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv.

