Russia Ukraine War: Ukraine's prisoners with military experience to fight Russia

The Russia-Ukraine War is now on the verge of negotiations. The two countries have agreed to pave the way for talks. But Ukraine, on the other hand, is not indifferent, it has a second plan. Ahead of the Russia-Ukraine meeting, Ukraine's President Zelensky said that a ceasefire would be proposed at the meeting. The Russian military should withdraw its troops from Ukraine. He called on Russia to declare an immediate ceasefire. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has so far taken a heavy toll on both countries. Due to this war a large number of people have fled the country. At the same time, Russia has begun to occupy several small towns in Ukraine. Therefore, Ukraine is preparing to send prisoners of war experience to the battlefield against Russia.

The President of Ukraine said that in the current situation, each of us has shown that we are warriors. All the warriors are in their place and I am sure each of us will win. Ukraine will release prisoners with military experience if it wants to join the war against Russia, President Zelensky has said. Zelensky's remarks come at a time when Russia and Ukraine are discussing Belarus. A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Belarus. Both countries are at the negotiating table. It is speculated that this dialogue may signal the end of the war. Announcing the end of the war could be a great relief not only for Ukraine but also for the world.

Ukraine had earlier refused to hold talks in Belarus. Earlier, the names of other places were suggested for discussion. But now both countries are ready for talks. It is hoped that the talks will pave the way for Belarus to make a major decision. If the talks fail, Belarus could send troops to fight in Ukraine. Russia and Belarus have close ties. So obviously Belarus could go to war against Ukraine. The future direction of this war will become clear only after this discussion is over. Russia has launched attacks on several Ukrainian cities, despite ongoing talks. That too can affect the discussion.