Russia warns of 'countermeasures' to Finland's NATO Membership

Moscow [Russia], April 4 : Russia will have to take countermeasures with respect to Finland's accession to NATO, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday as reported by Russian News Agency TASS.

"The Kremlin believes that this is yet another escalation and that NATO's expansion is posing a threat to our security and the interests of the Russian Federation. <...> We will take countermeasures to ensure our own security both tactically and strategically," Peskov warned as he said Russia would respond as it thinks fit, TASS reported.

"Believe me, our military will inform us about everything in due time," he added.

"We will closely monitor the developments in Finland and see how the North Atlantic bloc will use the territory of Finland regarding the deployment of weapons, systems, and infrastructure close to our border there, potentially posing a threat to us," Peskov said.

Measures will be taken accordingly, he emphasized, TASS reported.

According to him, the situation around Finland "is fundamentally different from the situation in Ukraine."

"Firstly, Finland was never anti-Russia, and we have had no disputes with Finland," Peskov maintained, TASS reported.

"Things are quite the opposite with Ukraine, and the situation there is potentially more dangerous. This was why we needed to conduct the special military operation with the aim of attaining all the goals we set out," he concluded.

Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday announced on Twitter about officially becoming a NATO member nation.

In the video message posted, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto specifically thanked Sweden and said, "We started this process together with our closest ally and neighbour Sweden. Our journey is not complete until Sweden is also a member. We'll do our utmost as a NATO member to get Sweden also in."

Thanking all NATO allies for their "great support throughout this Finnish NATO application process", he further said, "We are now one of the NATO countries happy to be with you. This is a historic day for Finland. We'll be part of NATO's deterrence and defence. Euroatlantic security is key for our country."

Finland is the 31st country to become a NATO nation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday about Finland becoming a full member of NATO on April 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor