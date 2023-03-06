Russia working on simplified visa regime with six nations including India

Russia is preparing agreements on a simplified visa regime with six countries, including India, Russian News Agency TASS reported on Monday citing Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov.

"In addition to India, we are also working on draft inter-government agreements that imply mutual simplification of visa regime with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and the Philippines," Ivanov said.

Earlier, Ivanov said that Russia is working on agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago, reported TASS.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had visited New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting last week. In the meeting, Lavrov applauds India's presidency for G20. He described India as "highly responsible" and "worthy of a great power" on key matters of global agenda and also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lavrov further stated that the PM presented a balanced and responsible position as the president of the G20.

India and Russia have historically shared a special relationship with Moscow remaining a steadfast and loyal friend to New Delhi since India's independence. Realizing India's potential early on, Russia and its leaders have always held the country and its people in high regard and a natural mutually beneficial relationship has endured through the decades.

India and Russia share a unique relationship, however, one that cannot and should not be solely dictated by other countries, who are not part of this dynamic. Indian and Russian diplomatic ties have been time-tested and are economically symbiotic.

India is the world's fifth largest economy and is projected to overtake Japan and Germany to become a top three world economy. according to projections made by S&P and Morgan Stanley.

Under the Strategic Partnership, several institutionalized dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities.

( With inputs from ANI )

