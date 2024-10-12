Russian ambassador to North Korea hosts reception to mark diplomatic ties

Seoul, Oct 12 The Russian ambassador to North Korea has hosted a reception to reaffirm bilateral ties ahead of the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Pyongyang's state media reported on Saturday.

The event, hosted by Russian Ambassador Alexandr Matsegora, was held in Pyongyang on Friday, in the presence of Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, ahead of the anniversary, which falls on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korea and Russia have been bolstering military ties, as well as cooperation in other areas since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit in June in Pyongyang. They signed a new partnership treaty that includes a mutual defence clause.

"The three DPRK-Russia summit meetings marked a historic event which proved the truthfulness of friendship and unity between the two countries and developed the DPRK-Russia relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership and invincible comradely relations," Choe said.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The minister further said the Russian army and people will unite around Putin and surely be successful in defending the sovereign rights and security of the country.

The ambassador also said the treaty signed between the two leaders puts the countries' partnership on the highest level in regards to strategic and tactical consultations and cooperative relations.

"We are witnessing how rapidly the Russia-DPRK cooperation is developing in several fields," he said.

While North Korea appeared to have skipped major events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China this year, Choe's attendance at the reception hosted by the Russian ambassador highlights the growing ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

