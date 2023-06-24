Russian Defence Ministry urges Wagner forces to return to "points of permanent deployment"

Moscow [Russia], June 24 : Russian Ministry of Defence on Saturday urged Wagner forces to "safely return to their points of permanent deployment," CNN reported. The statement of the Russian Defence Ministry comes after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed to have taken control of military facilities in two Russian cities.

In the statement released on their official Telegram channel, the Russian Ministry of Defence said, "You were tricked into Prigozhin's criminal adventure and participation in an armed rebellion," according to CNN.

It further said, "Many of your comrades from several squads have already realized their mistake by asking for help in ensuring the ability to safely return to their points of permanent deployment."

Russian Ministry of Defence noted that Moscow has already provided such assistance to all the fighters and commanders who applied for it. It further said that it would "guarantee everyone's safety."

Wagner on Saturday claimed to have taken control of Russian military facilities in Voronezh. Earlier on Saturday, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces have taken control of military facilities, including the airfield in Rostov-on-Don.

"Military facilities in Voronezh are taken under the control of the Wagner PMC. The army switches to the side of the people," Wagner said in a statement on the Telegram channel, according to CNN.

Prigozhin noted that planes that leave for combat work have no problems and the medical flights were also leaving, according to CNN. He further said, "All we did was to take control so that the attack aviation would not strike us but strike in the Ukrainian direction."

Russian security forces have cordoned off the building of the Wagner Center in St Petersburg, CNN reported citing RIA Novosti.

Speaking to reporters, the Russian Defence Ministry on Friday said that the information circulating on social media networks regarding the Russian strike on the Wagner military camp is "false" and called it "information provocation."

The Ministry of Defence said, "All the messages and video footage distributed on social networks on behalf of E. Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the Russian Defense Ministry against the 'military camps of the Wagner PMCs' do not correspond to reality and are an information provocation," CNN reported citing TASS. As per the ABC News report, Russia has accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor