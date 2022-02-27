Russian delegation's deadline for response from Kyiv on talks in Belarus ended

00 GMT. The Russian delegation arrived in Belarus and was waiting for confirmation from Ukrainians on whether they would attend the talks.

The Kremlin said that Kyiv chose the Belarusian city of Gomel. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Kyiv initially agreed to Russia's conditions and then refused. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor