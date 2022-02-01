Russian Deputy FM says 'premature' to talk about recognizing current govt in Kabul

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershnin, after Monday's consultations on UNSC issues between him and Reenat Sandhu, Secretary West in the Ministry of External Affairs, said 'it is premature to talk about recognizing the current government in Kabul'.

Vershnin said, "Russian and Indian stances [on Afghanistan] are similar and identical in many respects. They boil down to the fact that now it is premature to talk about recognizing the current government in Kabul."

"We expect the current Afghan leadership to fulfil the obligations they have assumed, especially with regard to the inclusivity of the government and with regard to other measures, including in the human rights area," he added.

He also mentioned that it is clear that humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people should be provided, and it is being provided by both us and India.

Vershnin said that the aid to Afghan people "should be continued, for reasons including that the 20-year presence of the Americans and their allies in Afghanistan that has caused the situation to become so deplorable these days, including from a humanitarian perspective."

"India has been in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for the second year, and it was interesting and important for us to compare our notes following the results of their first year in the UNSC with regard to all issues on the agenda of the Security Council. The consultations were business-like, detailed and friendly.", said Vershnin.

He further added that both India and Russia strengthen coordination and interaction on major international issues, including on international platforms - in New York, Geneva and Paris, within the UNESCO.

During the consultations, the Russian side informed the Indian Side about their point of view about what is going on around Ukraine and on the tensions fanned by the Western nations, NATO and the United States.

"We also touched upon issues of insuring strategic stability in this area, the more so as Russia has repeatedly voiced its point of view publicly, and we once again communicated it to the Indian friends," Vershnin said after the consultations.

( With inputs from ANI )

