Russian emergencies Ministry confirm, no survivors in Mi-8 chopper crash

Moscow, July 16 No survivors were reported in the July 14 Mi-8 chopper crash in Russia's far eastern region, Khabarovsk, the country's emergencies ministry said on Wednesday.

"According to Rosaviatsiya (Russia's air transport regulator), no one survived the crash. Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers, jointly with investigators, are analysing fragments of the aircraft and looking for flight recorders at the site of the crash to establish the cause behind it," the Russian Emergencies Ministry told state-run news agency TASS.

According to the initial information provided by the Eastern Interregional Transport Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee, five bodies were reported at the scene.

The Mi-8 helicopter went off the radar, disappearing while heading towards Magadan, from Okhotsk, on July 14.

The helicopter, two days later, was discovered in the Cape Gadikan region after it had crashed.

According to the prior data provided, there were five people on board -- two maintenance engineers and three crew members.

According to local media, officials reported signs of fire near the location, where search teams discovered the debris of the crashed helicopter.

A two-day search, including another Mi-8 helicopter and an An-26 aircraft from Okhotsk and Magadan, respectively, was launched for the then-missing helicopter.

A Soviet-designed multipurpose helicopter extensively used for military, civilian, and rescue missions in Russia, the Mi-8 helicopter, while having a well-established service record, has also been reported to be involved in several lethal crashes and accidents.

One of the similar accident cases is the crash in Oryol Oblast, resulting in the death of the entire crew.

In March, two people had died and another two were injured when a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Magadan region.

The Mi-8 helicopter was transporting 20 workers from one of the mines in the Magadan region on March 18.

The incident occurred while the helicopter made a hard landing 75 km from Evensk, a city situated in Magadan Oblast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor