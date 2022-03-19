Russian forces destroy Ukrainian sabotage unit on American vehicles: Defense Ministry
By ANI | Published: March 19, 2022 03:36 PM2022-03-19T15:36:33+5:302022-03-19T15:45:13+5:30
Moscow [Russia], March 19 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released video footage showing the destruction of a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian troops with precision weapons.
"The video shows a strike on a reconnaissance and sabotage unit of the Ukrainian armed formations, carrying out reconnaissance and search operations on four US-made all-terrain military vehicles. After the strike with precision missile weaponry, the group was destroyed," the defence ministry said.
The sabotage group was transported in US-made Humvees military vehicles, the ministry added. The filming was carried out from a drone. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
