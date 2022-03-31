Russian forces strike military base in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces on Thursday attacked a Ukrainian military base in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, two people were killed and five injured as a result of the attack, tweeted the Kyiv Independent.

Earlier, the Kharkiv region of north-eastern Ukraine has come under heavy shellfire in the past 24 hours, the region's military governor said in a statement.

The intense bombardment has prevented the opening of evacuation corridors in the region, Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, said in a statement on Telegram.

Meanwhile, in heavy shelling, a school was damaged in the Ukrainian village in Kyiv Oblast. Artworks were scattered on the ground with glass shattered and debris lying on the ground.

At least 20 people were killed and 33 injured in a Russian strike on the office of the regional military governor of Ukraine's south-western Mykolaiv region on Tuesday, Ukraine's State Emergency Services said in updated figures released Thursday.

The Russian strike demolished half of the building, according to Gov. Vitalii Kim, reported to CNN.

In the latest development Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reached Poland to seek support against the Russian invasion and met Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"In development of their active dialogue with President @ZelenskyyUa, Polish President @AndrzejDuda received me in Warsaw today. We highly value Poland's strong support for Ukraine and hospitality towards Ukrainians. Free and strong Ukraine means free and strong Poland and Europe," tweeted Kuleba.

He also called on French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and thanked France for its humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine.

"In my call with @JY_LeDrian I thanked France for its humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine. We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Russia keeps bombing Ukrainian cities and murdering civilians, therefore sanctions must further increase," tweeted Kuleba.

Meanwhile, in an update on the Russian losses in the war against Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that Russia has lost 135 aircraft, 131 helicopters, 614 tanks, 75 fuel tanks, 83 UAV operational, 22 special equipment and 17500 personnel have been killed till Thursday (March 31).

It also reported that 1735 armoured personnel vehicles have been destroyed along with 311 artillery systems, 96 MLRS, 1,201 vehicles/cutters, 7 boats, 54 anti-aircraft warfare systems and four mobile SRBM systems.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor