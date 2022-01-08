Russian Foreign Ministry criticizes Blinken's remarks on Moscow's role in Kazakhstan protests

The Russian Foreign Ministry has criticized the remarks of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Russian decision to send troops to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping contingent, calling them boorish.

On late Friday, Blinken expressed concern over the CSTO decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan, adding that "one lesson in recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave."

"Today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a joke about the tragic developments in Kazakhstan in a boorish manner typical for him," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its Telegram-channel.

The ministry described the CSTO decision to send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as absolutely legitimate.

"If Antony Blinken likes history lessons, let him know the following one: once Americans are in your house, it's sometimes difficult to remain alive, not robbed and not raped," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 over the civil unrest in the country and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. The CSTO troops are already arriving in the Central Asian nation. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

