Russian Naval ships call at Kochi port

New Delhi, Aug 7 A group of Russian warships has called at the Indian port of Kochi on the southwestern coast, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"The Varyag missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate of the Russian Pacific Fleet have called at the port of Kochi, India, in the Arabian Sea," it said on Tuesday.

The ships will resupply their stocks at the port in India, go sightseeing around the city, and participate in friendly drills with Indian sailors.

"This visit underscores the strong maritime cooperation between Russia and India," it emphasised.

Cochin is a large port city in Kerala on the coast of the Arabian Sea.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that the visit to the port of Kochi is made within the tasks of the Pacific Fleet's ships during a long-distance mission.

A few days earlier, the detachment of ships left the port of Salalah, Oman.

The long-distance mission of the Pacific Fleet's detachment began on January 22, 2024.

During this time, the Pacific sailors conducted dozens of training sessions in combat training and organised the ships' daily activities at sea.

The crews also made business calls at the ports of countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar, and Eritrea.

