Russian President Putin apologises to Azerbaijan President after fatal plane crash

Moscow [Russia], December 28 : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 in which 38 passengers were killed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, Euro News reported.

According to Kremlin sources, Putin has reportedly called Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, to apologise, after the fatal plane crash on Wednesday, adding that he also expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims."

During a phone call with President Aliyev, it was noted that the plane had repeatedly attempted to land at the airport in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, as per Euro News.

Further, Putin claimed that at the time, Grozny, as well as the cities of Mozdok and Vladikavkaz "were attacked by Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defence systems repelled these attacks."

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 38 after an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau city on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The plane, which had 62 passengers and five crew members on board, crashed after being forced to make an emergency landing about three kilometres from Aktau. "The situation is not very good, 38 dead," Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said as quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency, Al Jazeera reported.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was en route from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny, a Russian city in the North Caucasus.

Azerbaijan's prosecutor general's office earlier said that 32 out of the 67 people on board survived the crash.

"We cannot disclose any investigation results at this time. All possible scenarios are being examined, and the necessary expert analyses are underway," it said in a statement, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Azerbaijan Airlines announced it would suspend all flights from Baku to Russia's Chechnya region until the investigation is concluded, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia's aviation watchdog said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the pilots decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike. Aktau is located on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.

Preliminary reports show that the plane requested to land at an alternative airport before the accident due to heavy fog in Grozny. Passengers included citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Al Jazeera reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor