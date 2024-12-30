Russian President Putin extends New Year 2025 greetings to world leaders

Moscow [Russia], December 30 : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday extended his heartfelt greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2025 to heads of several foreign states and governments.

Among them were President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; President of Armenia, Vaagn Khachaturyan; Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan; President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko; President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; President of Kyrgyz, Sadyr Japarov; President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon; President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov; Speaker of Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov; President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev; President of South Ossetia, Alan Gagloyev; President of Bolivia, Luiz Alberto Arce; President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban; President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro; General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam; President of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, according to President of Russia statement.

Further, President Droupadi Murmu; Prime Minister Narendra Modi; President of China, Xi Jinping; Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un; President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez; President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith; President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing; President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega; Pope Francis; President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic; President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed; President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa also received the greetings.

Messages of greetings were also sent to some former heads of state and government including, Former President of Cuba, Raul Castro; Former President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan; Former President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev; Former President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan; Former Chancellor of Germany, Gerhard Schroder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor