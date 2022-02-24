Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally declared war on Ukraine on Thursday. Declaring military action, he has asked the Ukrainian army to lay down its arms and return home. Putin also said that if any other country comes in the middle, then action will be taken against them too. On the other hand, the sounds of explosions have been heard in some areas of Ukraine including the capital Kyiv. There is also news of an attempt to capture Kyiv airport. On the announcement of Russia, US President Joe Biden has said that Russia will be responsible for the war. Putin also indirectly threatened Western countries and NATO, saying that no one should interfere between us and threaten our country and our people. They should understand that Russia will have an immediate response in the direction of such intervention and will have to face such consequences which have never been seen in history. Putin said he had made all the decisions, no matter what the outcome. On the other hand, US President Biden has said that Russia will be responsible for the war and the deaths. The White House is monitoring the situation. He will talk to the leaders of the G-7 countries tomorrow. Putin has also threatened America not to interfere. Putin said it was a time of life and death for Russia. We have crossed the red line. Soon after Putin's announcement, there have been reports of major explosions in the rebel-held area of ​​Ukraine and the capital Kyiv. On the other hand, this situation is being considered in the United Nations Security Council. Now it has to be seen what steps Ukraine and its western allies take on the orders of Putin. If the US-led NATO army does not agree to this and it jumps into the fray, then a major war on European soil could start, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has feared in his message to the Russian people.