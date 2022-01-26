Russian Prof Tatiana Shaumyan conferred with Padma Shri award for contribution to literature, education

Tatiana Shaumyan, a Russian scholar and champion of Indo-Russian friendship is being conferred with the Padma Shri award by the Indian government for her contribution to literature and education.

Taking to Twitter, Indian envoy to Russia Pavan Kapoor congratulated Prof Tatiana Shaumyan.

"Warm congratulations to Prof Tatiana Shaumyan, Institute of Oriental Studies (Russian Academy of Sciences) on being conferred the prestigious award Padma Shri by Government of India for your contribution to Literature & Education & deepening of India-Russia friendship #padmaawards," Ambassador Pavan Kapoor said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry announced the recipients of one of the highest civilian awards Padma Awards 2021 in the field of education and literature.

Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

As many as 128 Padma awards were given this year. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

This year, 32 awards are conferred in the field of Literature And Education. The list of awardees also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

( With inputs from ANI )

