"Russians, Chinese are brothers forever": Putin speaks highly of bilateral ties on China visit

Beijing [China], May 17 : On the closing day of his two-day China visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke highly of the people-to-people ties between the two countries, saying that the Russians and the Chinese are "brothers forever", state news agency TASS reported.

Weighing in on the relations between Moscow and Beijing, the Russian President compared it to a song from the 1940s.

Speaking ahead of a concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the start of the Cross-Cultural Years, Putin expressed confidence in the continuation of cordial ties between the two countries.

"The event is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. There is a famous song from that time, it was created 75 years ago, but is often sung today: there is a quite famous line in it: 'Russian and Chinese are brothers forever," Putin said.

He further expressed confidence in boosting the fraternal, spirit of the Russia-China partnership, according to TASS.

"I am sure that we will continue to strengthen the fraternal spirit of the harmonious Russian-Chinese partnership," the Russian President said.

The audience, whom the Russian President addressed in Russian before a Chinese translation followed, applauded Putin's speech on both occasions.

On Wednesday, Putin arrived in Harbin, the second city the Russian President was scheduled to be in on his State visit to China, reported TASS.

The Russian President opened the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation in Harbin. The visit followed an extremely busy day in Beijing where Putin held several rounds of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the state news agency reported.

The two leaders discussed Russian-Chinese relations and the pressing international issues, according to TASS.

The Russian President is also expected to visit the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, where he will attend trade and cooperation forums.

The region, historically plagued by border tensions between China and Russia, has seen increased connectivity in recent years, fostering closer economic and cultural ties between the two neighbours, according to TASS.

