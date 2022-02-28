Russia's 4,300 soldiers killed, over 200 taken as prisoners of war; claims Ukraine

A war is raging between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine claims more than 4,300 Russian troops have been killed in the fighting. So far, Ukrainian troops have reportedly taken 200 Russian as prisoners of war.

Ukraine also briefed the UN Security Council. Ukraine said 4,300 Russian soldiers have been killed. Ukraine says 146 Russian tanks, 27 planes and 26 helicopters have been shot down so far in the war. Ukraine had launched a hotline for relatives of Russian soldiers. In this they can be contacted. Within an hour, calls were received from the parents of more than 100 soldiers, according to Ukraine.

Ukraine says 1684 civilians, including 116 children, have been injured so far in the Russian attack. However, the Ukrainian government did not say how many soldiers were killed.

"Enemy losses as of Feb 27 have amounted to nearly 4,300 & over 200 taken as prisoners of war; Russia denies," said Ukraine at UNSC.




