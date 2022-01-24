S Balachandran accredited as next High Commissioner of India to Saint Lucia

S Balachandran on Monday was concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Saint Lucia.

Balachandran, a 2005 batch IFS officer is presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname.

"S. Balachandran (YOA: 2005), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Saint Lucia with residence in Paramaribo," read Ministry of External Affairs press release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

( With inputs from ANI )

