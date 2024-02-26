S Korea: Govt threatens striking doctors with indictment, suspension if they don't report to work within deadline

Seoul [South Korea], February 26 : The South Korean government threatened striking young doctors with indictment and suspension of their medical licences, giving them four days to report back to work, Al Jazeera reported.

The order was issued on Monday after the protesting doctors turned down a government proposal that would translate to a roughly 65 per cent rise in medical school enrollment, the report stated, adding that about 9,000 medical interns and residents had taken a leave of absence.

Since the work stoppages started last week, many surgeries and other procedures have had to be cancelled, seriously impairing hospital operations. Hospitals were becoming increasingly chaotic, according to Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, with the strikes also putting emergency services in a 'dangerous situation', according to the report.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, the government has issued the last plea," the minister said.

"If you return to the hospital you left behind by February 29, you won't be held responsible for what has already happened," the minister said, according to Al Jazeera.

Further, according to government officials, the increasing ageing population of South Korea requires the enrollment of additional doctors. The doctor-to-patient ratio in the country is currently among the lowest in the world.

The protesting younger doctors are demanding that the government focus on improving working conditions and salaries before attempting to expand the number of medical professionals.

"Those who do not return to work by the end of February would face a minimum three-month suspension of their medical licences", the report quoted Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo as saying.

He added that there might be other legal actions taken against them, including inquiries and even indictments.

The government of South Korea has the authority to order doctors and other medical professionals back to work when it determines that there are serious hazards to the public's health.

Refusing to follow such an order can result in medical licence revocation, fines of up to 30 million won (USD22,480), or up to three years in prison, according to the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor