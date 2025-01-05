S Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/WAM): South Korean carmakers' domestic sales of eco-friendly cars hit a new record last year, driven by the popularity of hybrid models, data showed Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The country's five carmakers recorded eco-friendly car sales of 450,194 units last year, up 11.3 per cent on-year, according to separate data from Hyundai Motor, Kia, GM Korea, KG Mobility and Renault Korea Motors.

Of the total, hybrid models accounted for 356,058 units, up 25 per cent from a year earlier, taking up 88 per cent of total eco-friendly car sales.

Sales of electric vehicles, on the other hand, dropped 21.2 per cent to 91,385 units in 2024, the data showed.

Domestic sales of hydrogen fuel cell cars also plunged 36.4 per cent to just 2,751 units.

"Despite the sluggish sales of electric vehicles, demand for eco-friendly cars remained solid, fuelled by the soaring sales of hybrid models," an official of the automotive industry said. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor