Saira Banu recalls old meeting with SRK, says he bore striking resemblance to Dilip Kumar

Mumbai, Sep 10 Veteran actress Saira Banu, recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, saying that the Bollywood superstar bore a very strong resemblance to her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, even telling him that her son would have been just like SRK.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress shared an old video of SRK meeting Dilip Kumar, where he presented him one of the original posters of his classic ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, which Dilip Kumar went on to sign. She posted a very lengthy story after that, detailing the meeting.

In the video, SRK could be heard saying: “I watched ‘Mughal-E-Azam long ago, then again I watched it when it first appeared in colour.

Presenting the poster, he continued: “This is one of the original posters for the film which came at that time, and someone had gifted it to me. I accepted on condition, that Dilip sahab would sign it for me.”

Afterwards, Dilip Kumar could be seen signing the poster and hugging SRK, who was himself humbled to have met him.

She captioned the video, and wrote: "The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there He would have been just like him.”

Recalling one of her biggest memories of him, she added: “One vivid memory I have is of a chance encounter with Shahrukh, where he humbly bowed before me, seeking blessings. As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn't help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib.

“Since that day, whenever Shahrukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings. Interestingly, on one occasion, I forgot to run my hand through his hair, and immediately after, Shahrukh lowered his head, saying, "Aaj Aapne Mere Baalon Par Hath Nahin Phera”, and without hesitation, I lovingly ran my fingers through his hair, completing our familiar ritual.”

Praising the ‘Swades’ actor for both his talent and personality, she wrote: “Shahrukh Khan is a remarkable actor and also an incredibly sweet, well-mannered, and considerate individual. He would frequently grace us with his presence at various functions hosted at our house.

“Once, there was a special event for my company, and I had a strong desire for Shahrukh to do an interview. However, Shahrukh's hectic work schedule seemed almost insurmountable. Yet, with just a single text message from me, I was amazed to find him at my doorstep within a mere hour, willing to oblige and support my endeavour.

Recalling another memory, she added: “On July 7, when Dilip Sahib slipped into a deep slumber, unresponsive to my voice, leaving me burdened with the ache of his absence, Shahrukh emerged as a beacon of solace.

“In that moment, his affection for the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan,' Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity.

“What truly speaks volumes about Shahrukh's admiration for Sahib is when he arrived at our home to get the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ poster signed by Sahib and I believe that it's kept in his private theater. It reflects his deep-rooted respect and affection for the cinematic legends who came before him #SairaBanu #DilipKumar #ShahRukhKhan #SRK.”

SRK is currently reeling in the success of his new film ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee which is doing rounds in theatres as well as the box office, and is well ahead of surpassing ‘Pathaan’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor