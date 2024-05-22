Salem Abdul Rahman enhances his chances in Sharjah International Chess Championship

Sharjah [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Our national team and Sharjah Club player, Salem Abdul Rahman, achieved an important victory in the eighth and penultimate round of the Masters competition in the Sharjah International Chess Championship, after defeating his Czech competitor, Engwin Tai, in an exciting match.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, had opened the eighth round of the tournament organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and it will conclude the day after tomorrow.

The tour was witnessed by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Chess Federation and Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, Tarim Matar, President of the Emirates Chess Federation, Faisal Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing Department at the Sharjah Cooperative Society, Imran Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, and a number of federation presidents and officials. The Arab National Football Association and the UAE Football Federation.

The Iranian top seeds, Daneshvar Baradiya, and the American, Sam Shackland, tied in the same round. The first seed, the Indian Arjun Eregaisi, tied with the Serbian, Alexei Sarana, and the Iranian Amin Tabatabai and Aiden Soleimani from Azerbaijan. The Indian, Aravinda Chitambaram, suffered an impressive loss from the Russian, Morzin Volodar, as it was his second in a row in the tournament.

The Iranian Parham Maqsoudloo was able to defeat Mohammad Moradli from Azerbaijan, and the Indian Buranak Abhamio tied with his Chinese counterpart Yu Yanji.

Iranian Daneshvar Pradia, American Sam Shackland, and Russian Morzin Volodar lead the Masters category with 6 points each after the end of the eighth round, and 7 players come in second place with 5.5 points, led by Salem Abdel Rahman.

The eighth round of the Challenge Championship for those ranked under 2,500 points witnessed a draw between the Indian leader Divya Deshmukh and the Russian Vladimir Burmakin, the Indian Nitish Belorkar lost from the Russian Leah Garifullina, and Jegor Lashkin from Moldova tied with the Chinese Wang Yanbin.

The draw also affected the match between Delgado Ramirez from Paraguay and his Indian rival Harsh Suresh, while Iranian Movahed Sina defeated his Indian counterpart Vianni Antonio, and Jordanian Ahmed Al Khatib lost from Indian Mukund Hemant.

In the Future Championship for Promising Players, Alizadeh Akshin from Azerbaijan defeated his Filipino counterpart, Santiago German, and Yunus Muhammad Zadeh from Azerbaijan tied with Indian Samart Gorai.

The Indian Safin Khan defeated Kanan Ispatov from Azerbaijan, the Egyptian Ramez Samir lost to the Azerbaijani player Maryam Deyeva, the Indian Vivan Rana also defeated the Filipino Reggie Santiago, and Saadat Bashirli from Azerbaijan defeated the Syrian Hamza Masoud. (ANI/WAM)

