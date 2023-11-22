Salman Khan: 'Important to create characters that stay with audience forever'

Mumbai, Nov 22 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Tiger 3’, said that while milestones may be special but the feeling of creating characters that stay in the hearts of audiences forever is truly unparalleled.

The film, which takes the spy-universe arc further, also stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonistic force to Salman’s titular character of ‘Tiger 3’.

The film has so far collected Rs 400 crore at the global box-office, as per the makers

Reacting to the appreciation by the audience for the film, Salman said in a statement: “It is quite amazing that two of my most loved characters Prem and Tiger have entertained people so much on Diwali. As an actor, I have only looked to create memories for people through my brand of cinema and I’m fortunate that they have loved me back.”

The actor added: “Milestones are always special but what’s even more amazing is creating characters that stay in the hearts of audiences forever. I’m hoping people will always cherish Prem and Tiger equally because for me both these characters have given me unanimous appreciation. So, I can’t choose one over the other. I’m glad Prem and Tiger have made Diwali special for families and audiences across all age groups.”

‘Tiger 3’ is produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF and directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

