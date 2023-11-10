'Sam Bahadur': 6th Sikh Regiment warmly receives Vicky Kaushal in Delhi

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actor Vicky Kaushal, ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’, received a very warm and a pleasant welcome from the Indian Army’s 6 Sikh Regiment during his Delhi trip.

Doing obstacle training, the actor was seen jumping over fire in dramatic slow motion, the greeting was very ‘warm’ indeed though at the same time, it was a pleasant venture for him.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a short reel of himself in the cantonment and wrote: “Must say I got a ‘warm’ welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time during my trip to Delhi for #Sam Bahadur Trailer launch!”

The actor hadreceived training from 7 Sikh Regiment for his 2018 military film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ which dealt with 2016 surgical strikes which the Indian Army special forces launched in retaliation against the Pakistan Army’s terrorists who had attacked the base at Uri in Kashmir.

Being reminded of his training session during the shoot of ‘Uri’, he added: “In 2018, before we started filming URI, I was trained by the 7 Sikh Regiment. Unki obstacle training drills ki yaadein taaza ho gayi (Their obstacle training drills have refreshed my memory)… always feels great to get a pat on your back by the real heroes”.

Now portraying the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, the ‘Sardar Udham’ alum has received a very positive response from the Indian Armed Forces for his depiction of the legendary figure in the recently released trailer of the film.

During the launch of the film’s trailer in Punjab, the actor was greeted by the 6th battalion of the Sikh Regiment from whom he sought blessings.

In addition, he also met with Indian Army Chief of Staff, General Manoj Pande.

Featuring some stellar production and praiseworthy set design, VFX, acting, dialogue, and overall aesthetic to suit historical authenticity, ‘Sam Bahadur’ stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.

