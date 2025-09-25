Sambhali Trust highlights grassroots empowerment, urges stronger UN human rights action

Geneva [Switzerland], September 25 At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the founder of the Sambhali Trust, Govind Singh Rathore, in his oral intervention, illustrated that with persistent human rights challenges, civil society organisations continue to emphasise the importance of strengthening global mechanisms for dignity, justice, and equality, in this revolution Sambhali Trust, a Rajasthan-based initiative has been working to uplift marginalised women and girls through education, training, and legal awareness.

Rathore highlighted the crucial role of international human rights bodies, describing them as guardians of freedom and dignity at a time when violence and discrimination remain on the rise.

"These are not just institutions, but lifelines of hope," he stated, calling for stronger international cooperation and capacity building within the United Nations system.

Since its inception, the Sambhali Trust has supported over 77,000 women and girls across Rajasthan. Its programs include vocational training, literacy initiatives, legal aid, and shelter facilities.

By equipping women with the tools to gain independence and self-confidence, the Trust has sought to break cycles of poverty and challenge entrenched intolerance.

Rathore also reflected on India's contributions to advancing human rights domestically. Initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, which addresses development in areas with a high concentration of minorities, and the National Commission for Women, which safeguards women's rights, were cited as key examples.

According to Rathore, these programs demonstrate India's efforts to align its policies with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in promoting gender equality.

Appealing directly to the international community, he urged the United Nations to step up efforts in supporting grassroots initiatives.

He called for closer collaboration with civil society actors, arguing that such partnerships are critical to transforming human rights commitments from paper into everyday realities." With solidarity and coordinated action, we can ensure that rights are not abstract ideals but lived experiences for all," he stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor