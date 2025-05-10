Sammi Deen Baloch slams Pakistan for targeting elderly activist in Baloch crackdown

Quetta [Pakistan], May 10 : In a troubling sign of escalating repression, the Pakistan Army appears to be targeting even elderly individuals in its ongoing crackdown on Baloch activists. This disturbing development is evident from the recent arrest of 75-year-old Zaheer Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist, during the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations in Quetta.

Prominent Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch vehemently condemned the arrest, expressing her outrage on the social media platform X. In a post, she said, "A 75-year-old elderly man, Zaheer Baloch, was arrested on the day of Eid ul-Fitr in Quetta for participating in a peaceful protest held by the families of missing persons and expressing solidarity with them."

She added that the protest, where families peacefully raised their voices for the return of their loved ones, was unjustly met with state violence.

Sammi Deen Baloch further highlighted the inhumane treatment Zaheer Baloch endured during his imprisonment. His health, already fragile due to his age, deteriorated rapidly while in custody. Despite being taken to the hospital twice, inadequate medical care worsened his condition. Concerned for his well-being, Sammi revealed that Zaheer's condition became critically serious, forcing his release due to the worsening health crisis.

She also raised alarms about the fate of other political prisoners, particularly those associated with the Baloch Solidarity Committee, who remain in illegal detention under similar harsh conditions.

Balochistan has long faced systemic repression, with the Pakistani state targeting activists, political leaders, and ordinary citizens advocating for Baloch rights and autonomy. The region experiences enforced disappearances, military crackdowns, and violations of human rights. The Baloch people's calls for self-determination often meet violent suppression, especially under the military's control.

The Pakistani military has frequently carried out violent crackdowns on peaceful protests, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. Civilian infrastructure in Balochistan has been militarised, and human rights organisations have reported widespread torture, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary detention.

The Baloch people's calls for self-determination and the protection of their natural resources face staunch resistance from the state, which views these demands as a threat to national unity. The repression has deepened resentment, fueling insurgencies and further instability in the region, leaving Balochistan caught in a cycle of violence and neglect.

