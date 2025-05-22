Samtel Avionics and ATSC Sign Strategic Collaboration and Exclusivity Agreement to Support RMAF Aircraft Avionics

In a major step towards strengthening defence industry partnerships across the Indo-Malaysian corridor, Samtel Avionics Ltd., a leading Indian defence technology firm in private domain, has entered into a Strategic Collaboration and Exclusivity Agreement with Malaysia-based Aerospace Technology Systems Corp. Sdn. Bhd. (ATSC). The agreement aims to jointly support the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) fleet, particularly the Su-30MKM aircraft, with cutting-edge avionics systems, repair and overhaul services and post-sales support. Under the agreement, ATSC and Samtel will jointly support RMAF in Malaysia for the repair, upgrade, technical services, and post-sales support related to aircraft display systems, avionics components, and automated test equipment of Su-30MKM aircraft and other RMAF aircraft in Malaysia. The companies also agree that ATSC will procure avionics, aircraft display systems and automatic test equipment for Su-30MKM aircraft and other RMAF aircraft from Samtel.

ATSC, which already holds a binding contract to provide MRO services for the RMAF’s Su-30MKM fleet, will leverage this collaboration to become the centre of excellence for all related services, including spares, upgrades, modernisation, and technical support. Samtel, in turn, will supply advanced avionics and display systems, while supporting local capability development through knowledge transfer and sustained engagement. “This partnership is a significant milestone in our global growth journey,” said Mr. Puneet Kaura, Managing Director & CEO, Samtel Avionics. “It aligns perfectly with our vision of providing indigenous, world-class avionics solutions to allied nations while fostering long-term industrial partnerships. Through ATSC’s strong local footprint and our technology leadership, we are confident of delivering exceptional value to the Royal Malaysian Air Force.” Lt Col Dato Mohd Fadzar Bin Suhada, CEO, ATSC commented, “We are proud to deepen our relationship with Samtel Avionics through this exclusive collaboration. This agreement supports our vision of strengthening Malaysia’s defence readiness while promoting industrial cooperation with strategic partners like India.”