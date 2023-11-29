Sanjana Sanghi: 'Kadak Singh' different from anything I have done till date

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be next seen in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Kadak Singh', has opened up on her character, saying how she sees her role Sakshi in herself.

Directed by National Award winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pankaj will be seen as AK Shrivastava, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia, who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory.

Talking about how different this role is from all the roles that she has played so far, the 27-year-old actress said: "She is a loving sister, daughter, and responsible child who acts older than her age due to circumstances. I would like to believe that the portrayal of Sakshi in 'Kadak Singh' is different from anything I have done in my career as a leading actor."

"It's still early days for me, but I strive for that with every choice I make. I feel incredibly fortunate when acclaimed filmmakers trust me to bring a character to life. I try to tap into a part of myself that I have never discovered before because I truly feel that if that happens, that's when the audience will feel it too," she shared.

Sanjana said: " 'Dil Bechara' was a hard-core romantic drama. In fact, it was a romantic tragedy followed by an outright commercial action film with Aditya Roy Kapoor. 'Dhak-Dhak' was an ensemble drama, and now 'Kadak Singh' blends genres from a financial thriller to a touching father-daughter family drama."

"There's no overlap, and that's been the most intriguing part. It's a deliberate effort on my part, and I just truly hope that with each such choice, my fans continue to get surprised, feel proud, and feel like I'm doing the right thing," said the actor.

How different or close is your character to you in real life?

Sanjana shared: "Regarding similarities between Sakshi and me, on a superficial level, there's nothing alike. But I think that her emotional core, her commitment to her family, her sense of responsibility, her vulnerability, and her sensitivity are all things that I really find common between us."

"These traits form a beautiful foundation for me to build upon. I see a lot of Sakshi in me, and Sanjana and Sakshi are mutual. It goes both ways, always. I always say that the way you are and the character you play are like a marriage. There's always a reflection of each other on each other," she concluded.

The film sees the coming together of actors including Pankaj, Sanjana, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev.

The film follows the life of AK Shrivastava a.k.a Kadak Singh, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes, who is currently battling retrograde amnesia.

The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction.

Amid the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart. It is also the story of a dysfunctional family and how they come closer due to a series of unforeseen events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions.

The film highlights relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives, helping the story move forward.

It is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8.

