Santander bank accidentally transfers £130 million to customers

What would you do if a bank suddenly sent millions or crores of rupees to your bank account? However, something similar has happened in Britain. UK's Santander Bank mistakenly transferred money to 75,000 people from 2,000 bank accounts. A total of 130 million pound, or about Rs 1,300 crore, has been sent. Now the bank is demanding the money back from the people, but the people are not ready to return it. The scandal erupted on December 25 from Santander Bank. Significantly, the money from Santander went into the accounts of customers of rival banks such as Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Co-operative Bank and Virgin Money. According to the Daily Mail, Santander Bank also fears that the money will not be returned to the bank.

Meanwhile, the bank has two ways to get the money back. The first is that the bank will force the customer to return the money. Also, the second way to the bank is to go to the concerned customer and get the money back. In addition, a statement from the bank said that all this was due to a technical glitch. Under UK law, banks can refund money deposited in a customer's account by mistake.

If customers do not return the money, they could face up to 10 years in prison. Santander Bank has around 1.40 crore customers and 616 branches in the UK. Santander UK is a subsidiary of Global Bank Banco Santander.

Earlier, Citigroup Inc. unexpectedly lost a legal battle to recover half a billion dollars that it sent to Revlon Inc.’s lenders “by mistake".