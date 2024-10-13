Saqr Ghobash meets President of Turkish Grand National Assembly in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], October 13 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Numan Kurtulmus, President of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkiye, on the sidelines of the participation of the UAE parliamentary delegation in the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance the existing parliamentary friendship and cooperation between the two councils, as well as coordination and consultation on various issues of mutual interest, especially during participation in regional and international parliamentary union meetings.

They also consulted on several topics on the agenda of the 149th IPU Assembly and the 214th session of the Governing Council.

Both parties expressed their desire for active participation from various parliamentary delegations and achieving outcomes that positively contribute to addressing various global challenges and crises, serving the interests of the world for a more prosperous, flourishing, and stable future, in line with the Union's goals aimed at achieving international peace, security, and sustainability.

They affirmed the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations to enhance the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye in various fields, reflecting the vision of the leaderships of the two countries and aligning with the growing strategic interests of both nations and their friendly peoples.

Several FNC members attended the meeting. (ANI/WAM)

