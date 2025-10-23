Sasmit Patra highlights how India's Parliament uses AI at Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, invites leaders for AI Impact Summit 2026

Geneva [Switzerland], October 23 : Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Tuesday informed about how artificial intelligence is being used in the Indian Parliament to facilitate proceedings, as well as the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Union, he highlighted the Parliament of India's innovative use of AI, including real-time debate analysis and multilingual agenda papers, enhancing transparency and participatory democracy.

"Parliament of India has put advanced technologies like AI to use in its Parliamentary processes. The Lok Sabha has implemented an AI-based system to provide real-time analysis of debates and assist parliamentarians with contextual information during discussions. Agenda papers are now being made available in multiple regional languages using machine translation based on natural language processing", the RS MP said while addressing the Special Accountability segment of the UN General Debate in Geneva, Switzerland.

Patra cited laws such as the Environment Protection Act and the Energy Conservation Amendment Act, highlighting India's robust legal framework for climate action.

"Parliament of India plays a pivotal role in shaping, scrutinising and advancing the national agenda on climate action and sustainable development. Landmark legislation such as the Environment Protection Act, Biological Diversity Act and Energy Conservation Amendment Act, among others, provide a robust legal foundation for India's climate action and sustainable development policies."

Patra invited global participation in India's upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026, to be held in New Delhi on February 19 to 20, focusing on AI's global implications, especially for the Global South.

"AI is not only supporting the legislative process, it is enhancing transparency and democratic governance but it is also deepening the roots of informed and participatory democracy in India", he added.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, a first-of-a-kind initiative, is set to bring together world leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry pioneers, with the aim of shaping a shared vision for AI that truly serves the many, not just the few.

"In February next year, India is organising India-AI Impact Summit 2026 to deliberate on the global implications of AI with special focus on the global south. With our demographic strength and dynamic digital economy, India seeks not only to lead by example but also invites each of the Parliaments here, the entire world to join us in forging a global framework where AI serves humanity, advances inclusive growth and upholds the values of democracy and trust", Patra said.

The summit will feature a series of flagship initiatives, including the AI Pitch Fest (UDAAN), Global innovation challenges for youth, women, and other participants, a Research symposium and an Expo.

Notably, an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT mentioned that under the IndiaAI Foundation Models pillar, eight pioneering projects have been launched to build indigenous AI models trained on India-specific data. Selected from about 506 proposals, these initiatives span multilingual and domain-specific models, scientific discovery, healthcare, and industrial innovation, laying the groundwork for India's AI leadership.

