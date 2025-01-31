"Satisfied over Japan's enthusiasm for Buddhist Circuit and engaging with India in business": MP CM Mohan Yadav

Osaka [Japan], January 31 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed satisfaction over Japan's enthusiasm for the Buddhist Circuit and engaging with India in the business sector. He highlighted how the people of Japan speak with great pride that Gautam Buddha came from India.

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said that he felt that people of Japan like people of India have the same love for hospitality. He also spoke about the farewell given to him by the hotel staff in Osaka.

On being asked about India-Japan ties, he said, "I am very satisfied and it is true that I felt that the people of Japan like people of India also have the same love for hospitality for their own country and people of other countries as well...They say with great pride that Mahatma Buddha came from India and we have adopted them. I am also satisfied that they show enthusiasm for Buddhist Circuit, tourism as well as engaging with India in the business. They are also looking at the interest of their companies."

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views on having close trade ties with neighbours, especially with nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always been our ideal and he says that we should build close trade relations with our neighbours, and especially with all countries of Asia Pacific Area. In such a situation, when he talks about the whole country, Madhya Pradesh is the land of his heart, so we get the benefit of it and we have seen that it is being benefited in the field," Mohan Yadav said.

MP CM said that PM Modi has spoken about introducing a bullet train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. He also spoke about his experience of travelling in a bullet train and added that the train seemed like a normal train while running, despite having a speed of over 300 kilometers. Mohan Yadav along with his wife, Seema Yadav, travelled in Shinkansen Bullet Train.

On his experience of travelling in a bullet train, CM Yadav said, "We came to hear about bullet train in the news on TV, paper. But after sitting on the bullet train, we travelled in the morning and now we are going back. It feels that how can we travel like airplane on the train and many times we used to think how can a train runs above 300, 400, 500 kilometres. But, it looks like a normal train is running. Many times, our train with a speed of hundred, looks much faster because it rumbles. But, it is running very strongly that it shows us to build confidence in our advanced technology. It is a part of the effective system. So, in the coming times, Honorable Modi has talked about the bullet train scheme from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. We are working on various types of train projects here as well. Through Honorable Modi Ji, we have started imagining this kind of rail network to be built in the future with the help of Japan. Although it is still in the early stages, we hope that we will do so with the confidence of new technology in the coming times."

Speaking about his visit to temples in Japan, he said, "I visited Buddhist temples as well...I liked that our Buddhist culture connects with Lord Surya and connects it to Gautam Buddha and it also benefits you."

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Japan and embassy officials. In his message to the people of Japan, he said, "I would like to thank the people of Japan, our embassy officials in Japan and Japanese officials. In the hotels where I have stayed, I have never seen the cooks of hotels and all kinds of service people working there coming out and clapping to show their love. This enhances our enthusiasm. I will remember this affinity for the rest of your life."

Mohan Yadav is currently on a four-day visit to Japan, where he met Japanese ministers, officials and business leaders. Earlier in the day, he said that he was "overwhelmed" by the warmth and affection shown by the hotel staff as departs from the Imperial Hotel in Japan's Osaka. He noted that this affinity demonstrates prosperous ties between India and Japan.

He shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), where the hotel staff stood in queue and clapped for him as he left the hotel. In response, CM Mohan Yadav folded hands and thanked them.

While sharing the video on X, he wrote, "An amazing, unforgettable and soulful moment. Today while leaving the Imperial Hotel in Osaka, I am overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the hotel staff. This affinity showcases prosperous ties between India and Japan."

