Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water on flights

All airlines operating in Saudi Arabia have been told to ensure these new guidelines are followed ahead of Zil Hajj, the holy month for the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.Saudi Arabia will take legal action against violators and airlines through Jeddah or any other airport in the Kingdom, the notification said. Aab-e-Zamzam is the water from the well of Zamzam, located in Masjid al-Haram, Makkah, which is a miraculously generated source of water as per Islamic history. The water has great religious significance and people take it back to their countries in great amount after performing Hajj or Umrah.

