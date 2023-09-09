Saudi Arabia, US sign MoU for establishing intercontinental green transit corridors

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], September 9 : Saudi Arabia and the United States on Friday signed a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing intercontinental green transit corridors through the Kingdom to connect the continent of Asia with the continent of Europe.

The project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines as well as constructing rail linkages. It is also intended to enhance energy security, support efforts for the development of clean energy, promote digital economy through digital connectivity and transmission of data via fibre cables, and promote trade and transport of goods by rail and through ports, as per a release issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the role of the US in facilitating, and supporting the negotiations for the establishment, and implementation of the green corridors transit protocol with the relevant countries.

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently began his Saudi Arabia visit with a meeting with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two held talks at the start of a diplomatic mission focused on stabilising Saudi Arabia-US ties after years of deepening disagreements on issues like human rights in Iran, regional security and oil prices as well, reported Al Jazeera.

Bliken and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman committed to "advance stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond, including through a comprehensive political agreement to achieve peace, prosperity, and security in Yemen," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The Secretary expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's leadership in hosting the D-ISIS Ministerial and stressed joint continued efforts to fight terrorism.

Blinken also emphasized that US-Saudi Arabia bilateral ties were strengthened by progress on human rights.

The two also discussed deepening economic cooperation, especially in the clean energy technology fields.

