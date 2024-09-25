Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj warns Pakistan over beggar influx using pilgrimage as cover

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 25 : Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj urged Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs to address the rising issue of Pakistani beggars entering the Kingdom under the guise of religious pilgrimage, The Express Tribune reported, citing the Religious Affairs Ministry statement.

Reportedly, Saudi authorities expressed concerns that the unchecked activities of Pakistani beggars, particularly those on Umrah visas, could negatively impact Umrah pilgrims and Hajj visitors.

In a letter addressed to Pakistan's Ministry, Saudi officials warned that failure to address this issue may have consequences for Pakistani pilgrims.

"If the situation persists, it may affect the experience of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan," Saudi official said in a letter.

Pakistan has been facing economic challenges, leading to a significant inflation rate. This crisis has affected various aspects of life, including the country's ability to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage.

Recently, for the first time in Pakistan's history, Pakistan has surrendered the quota allotted to the country by Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrims as applications fell short of the available seat, as per The Express Tribune.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has confirmed that the eight thousand government scheme quota has been returned. The sources in the ministry informed that the move was aimed to save USD 24 million as the government would have to pay this additional amount for accommodation.

The federal government had earlier announced that there would be no balloting for the Hajj applicants as the authorities could see that there would be a shortage of applicants.

This historic change shows the drastic impacts of inflation in the country.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MoRA) oversees pilgrimage matters outside Pakistan, including those to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj. They have established initiatives like the "Road to Makkah" project and agreements with Saudi authorities to facilitate pilgrims' journeys.

