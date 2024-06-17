Saudi Crown Prince, Turkish President discuss bilateral relations

Mina [Saudi Arabia], June 17 (ANI/WAM): Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call today from President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with whom he exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two sides discussed a number of issues of common interest and reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor