Saudi Foreign Minister receives French President's Advisor for Middle East and North Africa

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 12 (ANI/WAM): Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received today at the ministry in Riyadh Anne-Claire Legendre, Advisor to the President of the French Republic for the Middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting, they reviewed Saudi-French relations, ways to strengthen them in various fields, and latest regional developments, particularly in the Gaza Strip and efforts made in this regard, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

The meeting was attended by Prince Saad bin Mansour Al Saud, Director-General of the General Department for European Affairs at the Foreign Ministry. (ANI/WAM)

