Saurabh Kumar, Secretary East, MEA, discusses ASEAN-India cooperation with Permanent Secretary of Singapore

Secretary East in Ministry of External Affairs, Saurabh Kumar, virtually interacted with Permanent Secretary of Singapore Stanley Loh on Tuesday where they discussed areas for ASEAN-India cooperation during Singapore's coordinatorship of ASEAN-India relations.

Notably, Singapore has taken over from Thailand as the country coordinator for ASEAN-India dialogue relations in August 2021 and will continue in this role until 2024.

Taking to Twitter, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar had a virtual meeting with Permanent Secretary of Singapore Stanley Loh today. Discussed #ASEANIndiaFriendshipYear and areas for ASEAN-India cooperation during Singapore's coordinatorship of ASEAN-India relations."

Jaishankar during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Late February cited strong bilateral relations with Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam amongst others ASEAN countries.

EAM on February 22 met with Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan-- on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris.

With the Singapore FM, Jaishankar deliberated on economic cooperation. "Met Singapore FM @VivianBala on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific. Exchanged views on the forum deliberations. Our talks also covered travel arrangements, economic cooperation and regional developments," he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

